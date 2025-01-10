Italy pledges support for Syrian people

Italy is committed to supporting the Syrian people in all areas, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said Friday during a visit to Damascus.

"Italy is ready to do its part to promote the reform process in Syria," Tajani said at a press conference following his meeting with Ahmed al-Sharaa, leader of Syria's new administration. "We have the ambassador here, and we want to be close to the Syrian people and support them in all sectors."

Tajani emphasized Italy's intention to relaunch economic cooperation in key industries. "We want to be a bridge in the new Syria and the EU," he added.



