 Contact Us
News Middle East Italy pledges support for Syrian people

Italy pledges support for Syrian people

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, during his Damascus visit, pledged Italy's support for Syria's reform and economic recovery, aiming to strengthen ties between Syria and the EU.

Anadolu Agency MIDDLE EAST
Published January 10,2025
Subscribe
ITALY PLEDGES SUPPORT FOR SYRIAN PEOPLE

Italy is committed to supporting the Syrian people in all areas, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said Friday during a visit to Damascus.

"Italy is ready to do its part to promote the reform process in Syria," Tajani said at a press conference following his meeting with Ahmed al-Sharaa, leader of Syria's new administration. "We have the ambassador here, and we want to be close to the Syrian people and support them in all sectors."

Tajani emphasized Italy's intention to relaunch economic cooperation in key industries. "We want to be a bridge in the new Syria and the EU," he added.