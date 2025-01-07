Palestine, Jordan decry Israeli map claiming ‘historical territorial rights’ for Israel

Palestine and Jordan on Tuesday strongly condemned an Israeli map showing Palestinian, Jordanian, Syrian, and Lebanese lands as part of Israel.

Official Israeli social media accounts published a map that falsely claims that parts of Palestine, Jordan, Syria, and Lebanon are part of Israel's territory.

Palestinian Authority spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeineh called the Israeli map "a blatant violation of all international legitimacy resolutions and international law."

He said the Israeli provocations, along with attacks by illegal settlers, require "an urgent international stance to stop what the Palestinian people are being subjected to from war and destruction."

The Palestinian spokesman called on the incoming US administration "to work to stop all Israeli policies, actions, and procedures that do not serve security and peace in the region."

The Jordanian Foreign Ministry called the Israeli map "provocative and baseless" and "falsely claims historical territorial rights for Israel."

The ministry said the publication of the map coincides with "racist statements" by far-right Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich on the annexation of the occupied West Bank and the building of settlements in Gaza.

These Israeli actions "would neither diminish Jordan's sovereignty nor alter the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people," the ministry said, calling on the Israeli government "to immediately cease these provocative actions and stop the reckless statements made by Israeli officials, which are only fueling tensions and contributing to the instability of the region."

There was no immediate Israeli comment on the report.

In March 2023, Smotrich addressed an event in Paris while standing by a map of greater Israel portraying Jordan as part of the self-proclaimed Jewish state.

Jordan and Israel signed the Wadi Araba peace treaty in 1994, which brought an end to the state of war between the two countries since the first Arab-Israeli war in 1948.









