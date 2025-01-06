Lebanese army enters southern town of Naqoura after Israeli withdrawal

The Lebanese army entered the town of Naqoura in the Tyre district in southern Lebanon on Monday, the third town reclaimed following Israel's withdrawal.

According to the state-run National News Agency, the army vehicles, backed by UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) troops, entered Naqoura at 3.20 pm local time.

The agency reported that a Lebanese army bulldozer was seen in the convoy.

It comes after a meeting of the Five-Party Committee on Cease-fire Monitoring in Ras Naqoura, attended by US envoy Amos Hochstein.

On Dec. 31, the Lebanese army announced its entry into Shama, the second town vacated by Israeli forces after Khiam on Dec. 12. The withdrawals align with the cease-fire agreement implemented on Nov. 27.

Earlier Monday, the Israeli Broadcasting Authority Kan reported that Israeli forces had withdrawn from western sectors of southern Lebanon, including Naqoura, ahead of the 60-day trial period stipulated in the cease-fire.

The Israeli news site Walla reported Sunday that the Israeli military would fully exit Naqoura in the coming days, transferring responsibility to the Lebanese Army under US supervision.

On Monday, Hochstein arrived in Lebanon to discuss the cease-fire agreement with Lebanese officials, according to local media reports.

Under the cease-fire terms, Israel is required to withdraw its forces south of the Blue Line-a de facto border-in phases, while the Lebanese army is to deploy in southern Lebanon within 60 days.

Data from the Lebanese Health Ministry indicates that since Israel's onslaught against Lebanon began on Oct. 8, 2023, at least 4,063 people have been killed, including women, children, and health workers, while 16,664 others have been injured.






















