Hungary announces to reopening its embassy in Damascus

Hungary on Monday announced the reopening of its embassy in Damascus, the capital of war-torn Syria, which was closed when anti-regime forces took over the city on Dec. 8 and overthrew Bashar al-Assad's regime.

"In light of stabilizing security in Syria, Hungary is reopening its embassy in Damascus. This decision ensures a local presence for acquiring firsthand information, representing Hungary's political stance, and safeguarding Hungarian citizens if necessary," Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto stated on Facebook.

Szijarto reiterated his country's commitment to Middle East peace.

"Hungary remains committed to Middle East peace and prioritizes supporting Christian communities in the region, continuing humanitarian aid efforts," he said.

Syria has been in a civil war since 2011, and anti-regime groups overthrew the Baath Party regime after more than six decades by liberating Damascus on December 8, forcing President Bashar al-Assad to flee to Russia, where he was granted asylum.



