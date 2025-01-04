Gaza death toll tops 45,700 after Israel kills 59 more Palestinians

At least 59 more Palestinians were killed in Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip in the last 24 hours, bringing the overall death toll since October 2023 to 45,717, the Health Ministry in the enclave said on Saturday.

A ministry statement added that some 108,856 others had been injured in the ongoing assault.

"Israeli forces killed 59 people and injured 273 others in four massacres of families in the last 24 hours," the ministry said.

"Many people are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads, with rescuers unable to reach them," it added.

Israel launched a genocidal war on the Gaza Strip following an October 2023 cross-border attack by Palestinian group Hamas.

The second year of genocide in Gaza has drawn growing international condemnation, with officials and institutions denouncing the attacks and blocking of aid deliveries a deliberate attempt to destroy a population.

On Nov. 21, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its deadly war on Gaza.







