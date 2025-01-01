Tesla Cybertruck explodes outside Trump hotel in Las Vegas, killing one

One person has been confirmed dead after a Tesla Cybertruck exploded outside the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada, police confirmed Wednesday.

The deceased individual was inside the vehicle at the time of the explosion, but the person's identity, including whether they were male or a female, was not immediately clear, Clark County Sheriff Kevin McMahill said during a press conference.

Seven bystanders were injured in the explosion.

"We're looking for secondary devices. We're taking it slow, and we are going to make sure that we remain safe in our community," McMahill said. "I just want to say to all of the people here in Las Vegas, there does not appear to be any further threat to our community here."

Videos posted on social media appear to show the vehicle engulfed in an inferno amid multiple small explosions and the sound of what appears to be fireworks. The cause of the blaze was not immediately known.

"The whole Tesla senior team is investigating this matter right now. Will post more information as soon as we learn anything," CEO Elon Musk, a close ally of President-elect Donald Trump, said on X, which he also owns. "We've never seen anything like this."

Requests for comment to the local fire and police departments were not immediately returned.

Authorities are expected to hold another press conference Wednesday afternoon.

ABC News reported that the incident is being investigated as a potential act of terrorism.