Assad regime turned Qasiou Mountain into barrel bomb factory

The ousted Assad regime transformed Qasioun Mountain in Damascus, a restricted area for civilians, into a barrel bomb production facility during Syria's civil war, according to footage recorded and reviewed by Anadolu.

Barrel bombs, infamous for their capacity to deal mass civilian casualties, are filled with explosives, scrap metal, nails, and bolts. The regime forces relied heavily on these low-cost weapons. They could devastate areas up to 200 meters (656 feet) wide, causing thousands of civilian deaths throughout the conflict.

Anadolu footage captured the factory at the foothills of Qasioun Mountain, showcasing barrels, explosives, fuses, and various metals inside. A portrait of Bashar Assad marked the entrance to the facility.

The Syrian Network for Human Rights (SNHR) recorded 81,916 barrel bomb attacks on civilian areas between July 2012 and April 2021, leading to over 11,000 deaths, including 1,821 children and 1,780 women.

The provinces most heavily targeted by these bombs were Damascus, Aleppo, Daraa, and Idlib, with Aleppo enduring the most casualties.

Bashar Assad, Syria's leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia after anti-regime groups captured Damascus on Dec. 8, ending the Baath Party's long-standing rule, which had been in power since 1963.

This change came after Hayat Tahrir al-Sham fighters swiftly seized key cities in an offensive that lasted less than two weeks.

A new administration under Ahmed al-Sharaa has since taken over.