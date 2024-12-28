UAE welcomes Türkiye’s efforts to resolve Sudan crisis, expresses willingness to cooperate

The United Arab Emirates on Saturday welcomed Türkiye's diplomatic efforts to find a solution to the ongoing crisis in Sudan and expressed its readiness to cooperate and coordinate with Ankara in this regard.

An Emirati Foreign Ministry statement said it "welcomed the diplomatic efforts of the brotherly Republic of Türkiye to resolve the ongoing crisis in Sudan, which also represents a priority" for the UAE.

The statement emphasized that these efforts "reflect Türkiye's steadfast commitment to promoting regional peace and stability, and contributing to the strengthening of international relations."

The UAE affirmed its full readiness to cooperate and coordinate with Turkish efforts and all diplomatic initiatives to end the conflict in Sudan and find a comprehensive solution to the crisis.

The oil-rich country reiterated its "steadfast position" in relation to the crisis, stressing that the primary focus remains on "reaching an immediate cease-fire and an urgent cessation of hostilities in the internal fighting in Sudan between the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and the Sudanese Armed Forces."

The UAE "is working with all relevant parties, regional partners, and the international community to find a peaceful solution to the crisis, in an effort to stop the escalation, achieve a cease-fire, and begin an intra-Sudanese dialogue that involves all political factions and the warring parties to fulfill the aspirations of the Sudanese people for development, security, and prosperity," added the statement.

Moreover, the UAE stressed the importance of the warring parties' "respecting their commitments under the Jeddah Declaration, and the mechanisms proposed by the Aligned for Advancing Lifesaving and Peace in Sudan (ALPS) Group."

The declaration, issued in May 2023, following talks hosted by Saudi Arabia between the Sudanese Army and the RSF, affirmed the parties' commitment to refraining from any military actions that could harm civilians, protecting civilians, and respecting international humanitarian and human rights laws.

Sudan has been ravaged by fighting between the army and the RSF since April 2023.

The fighting has resulted in more than 20,000 deaths and displaced over 14 million people, according to estimates from the UN and authorities.