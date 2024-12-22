Turkish Red Crescent president visits Idlib bakery, logistics center in Syria

The Turkish Red Crescent president visited on Sunday the organization's bakery and logistics center in Syria's Idlib, a day after the opening of its delegation office in Damascus.

Fatma Meriç Yılmaz toured the bakery, which serves several camps in Idlib, and visited the logistics center's charity market, where she distributed toys and clothes to children from nearby camps.

Her itinerary also included visits to the Al-Shami camp, housing disabled residents and local orphanages, where she handed out gifts.

As part of Yılmaz's visit, as many as 200 food packages were distributed to people in need, while Turkish Red Crescent's Sevgi Butik shop in Idlib provided clothing to 120 children.

"Goodness, beyond the borders… Yılmaz met with the hearts bearing the scars of the war in Syria. The Red Crescent's hand of mercy was there to make our Syrian guests feel that they were not alone," the charity said in a post on X.

"We will continue to stand in the face of suffering and multiply goodness, no matter where it is in the world. Because we are an act of kindness that knows it is our duty to keep people alive."

In a video post shared on the platform, Yılmaz said "we have brought the first donation entrusted to us by the Turkish people and our donors," adding that after food packages, socio-economic empowerment programs, cash assistance programs, and international projects will come into play.