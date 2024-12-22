Israeli drone strikes cause power outage at northern Gaza hospital

Electricity was completely cut off at Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza on Sunday after Israeli drone strikes on the facility's power generators and fuel tanks.

According to witnesses, Israeli drones struck power generators and fuel tanks at the hospital in the town of Beit Lahia, leaving it entirely without power.

Marwan Al-Hams, the director of field hospitals in Gaza's Health Ministry, described the situation at the hospital as "dire," saying that communication with medical staff has been cut off.

On Saturday, the hospital's director, Hussam Abu Safiya, said that the medical facility was facing "unprecedented" Israeli shelling, causing extensive damage.

Israel has continued a large-scale ground operation in northern Gaza since Oct. 5 to allegedly prevent the Palestinian resistance group Hamas from regrouping. Palestinians, however, accuse Israel of seeking to occupy the area and forcibly displace its residents.

Since then, no sufficient humanitarian aid, including food, medicine, and fuel, has been allowed into the area, leaving the population on the verge of imminent famine.

The onslaught was the latest episode in a brutal Israeli war on Gaza that has killed over 45,200 victims, mostly women and children, since Oct. 7, 2023.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last month for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on Gaza.



















