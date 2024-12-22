Israeli army hands over 7 Lebanese detainees to UN peacekeeping mission

Armoured vehicles of the United Nations Interim Forces in Lebanon (UNIFIL) patrol the streets of the southern area of Marjayoun near the border with Israel on December 6, 2024. (AFP File Photo)

The Israeli army handed over seven Lebanese citizens to the UN peacekeeping mission (UNIFIL) on Sunday, according to Lebanese media.

"The seven citizens, who were detained by the Israeli army after the cease-fire, were handed over to the UNIFIL forces," the National News Agency NNA said.

The Lebanese Red Cross confirmed that its teams transported seven individuals from Ras Naqoura to the Lebanese-Italian Hospital in the city of Tyre in southern Lebanon.

"This operation was carried out following communications and coordination between the UNIFIL liaison team and the Lebanese Red Cross," it added in a statement.

According to the statement, a team from the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) was present during the transfer.

No information was provided about the circumstances of the arrest of the seven citizens.

A fragile cease-fire has been in effect since Nov. 27 between Israel and Lebanon following months of fighting between Tel Aviv and the Hezbollah group over the Israeli war on Gaza.