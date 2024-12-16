Syria reopens schools as country begins post-regime reconstruction

A week after the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime in Syria, schools reopened as a sign of normalization. The new administration faces the daunting task of rebuilding Syria after a 13-year civil war that has led to the deaths of hundreds of thousands.

Cities have been devastated by bombing, the economy collapsed under international sanctions, and millions of refugees continue to live in camps outside Syria.

Authorities reported that many schools across the country opened on Sunday, the first day of the workweek in most Arab countries. However, some parents chose not to send their children to school due to the uncertainty surrounding the situation.

In the courtyard of a boys' high school in Damascus, students applauded as the school secretary, Raed Nasir, raised the flag accepted by the new authorities.

"Everything is fine. We are fully equipped. We worked for two or three days to ensure that the school had the necessary services for students to return safely," said Nasir, adding that the Cevdet al-Hashimi School had not been damaged.

In a classroom, a student stuck the new flag to the wall.

"I'm optimistic and very happy," said student Salah al-Din Diab. "I used to be afraid of being conscripted while walking down the street. I used to be scared when I reached a checkpoint."