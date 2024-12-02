Turkish foreign minister says situation in Syria cannot be explained by external intervention

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Monday that recent developments in Syria cannot be explained by external intervention, and the situation is the result of unsolved problems for the last 13 years.

Recent developments once again show that the Syrian regime must reconcile with its own people and legitimate opposition, Fidan told a news conference with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi, who is paying an official visit to Türkiye.

He added that Ankara does not wish to see further escalation in Syria's civil war, which has continued since 2011.

Clashes broke out on Nov. 27 between Assad regime forces and anti-regime armed groups in the western countryside of Aleppo in northern Syria, marking a re-escalation of the fighting after a period of relative calm in the conflict.