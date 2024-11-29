Pakistan reiterates support to Palestinians on solidarity day

Pakistan on Friday reiterated its support to Palestinians for their "inalienable right to self-determination" on the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People.

In a statement, President Asif Ali Zardari said Islamabad reaffirms its unwavering support for the right of the Palestinian people to "self-determination," as well as for the establishment of an independent, viable, and contiguous state of Palestine.

"We stand in solidarity with the resilient people of Palestine in their rightful struggle for freedom, dignity, and justice," he said.

In a separate message, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also reaffirmed his country's commitment to continue to stand by the "valiant and resilient" Palestinian people in their just struggle.

"Israel has carried out the blatant slaughter of over 43,000 innocent men, women, and children in the occupied Palestine," state-run Radio Pakistan quoted Sharif as saying.

Observed annually on Nov. 29, the day highlights Palestinian aspirations for peace, justice, and self-determination.

In a brutal offensive since October last year, Israel has killed nearly 44,300 people, mostly women and children, and injured over 104,700.

Last week, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its deadly war on Gaza.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's Foreign Ministry welcomed the new cease-fire agreement between Israel and Lebanon and called on all parties to fully uphold and implement the United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701.

"We firmly support Lebanon's sovereignty, territorial integrity, and stability and stress the urgent need for humanitarian assistance to those affected and the safe return of displaced persons," said Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry, during the weekly press briefing.





