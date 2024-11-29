Egyptian president calls for reviving 2-state solution to address Israeli-Palestinian conflict

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Friday called for reviving the two-state solution as a pathway to resolving the longstanding Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

His remarks were conveyed in a message to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on the occasion of the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, according to a statement from the Egyptian presidency.

The UN has observed this day annually since 1977, marking the anniversary of its 1947 General Assembly Resolution 181, which proposed the partition of Palestine into Arab and Jewish states.

Sisi reaffirmed Egypt's unwavering solidarity with Palestinians, particularly amid the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza caused by Israeli military aggression. He criticized the international community's inability to stop the bloodshed.

"The roots of the conflict must be addressed by reviving the two-state solution based on international resolutions," Sisi said, emphasizing the need for global efforts to end the Israeli occupation and establish an independent Palestinian state along the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

He reiterated Egypt's commitment to supporting the Palestinian people, rejecting any attempts to dismantle the Palestinian cause or forcibly displace its population.

The two-state solution has faced resistance from Israel's government led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, which views it as a threat to Israel's security.

This stance has drawn international criticism, with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres calling such claims "unacceptable," and the EU warning of consequences if Netanyahu's administration does not change course.

On Nov. 29 each year, nations worldwide organize events to express solidarity with Palestinians and highlight their rights, which remain undermined under Israeli policies.

Israel has killed more than 44,000 Palestinians in Gaza since the Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas incursion.

Last week, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in the blockaded enclave.

















