Iran welcomes cease-fire between Israel and Lebanon

Iran welcomed the cease-fire between Lebanon and Israel that came into effect earlier Wednesday, ending over 14 months of fighting between the Israeli army and the Lebanese Hezbollah group.

In a statement, Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei welcomed the development, stressing his country's "firm support for the Lebanese government, nation and resistance."

He stressed the international community's responsibility in maintaining peace and stability in the region, and in pressuring Israel to stop its aggression on Gaza, where it has killed more than 43,000 people since the Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas attacks.

The truce between Israel and Hezbollah, brokered with U.S. and French diplomatic efforts, came into effect at 4 a.m. local time (0200GMT).

Hezbollah began a series of ballistic missile, rocket and drone attacks on Israel shortly after the Hamas incursion, to demonstrate solidarity with the resistance group and the people of Gaza and pressure Israel for a cease-fire in the besieged coastal enclave.

While cross-border warfare continued, Israel launched massive airstrikes across the small Mediterranean country against what it said were Hezbollah targets in late September. A ground invasion was launched in October.