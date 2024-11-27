Hamas reiterates commitment to cooperating with efforts for Gaza cease-fire

Palestinians inspect the rubble of a destroyed building after an Israeli airstrike, in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip, 23 November 2024. (EPA Photo)

Palestinian resistance group Hamas said Wednesday that it is committed to any cease-fire efforts that ensure an end to Israel's ongoing onslaught, troop withdrawal, and return of displaced civilians to their areas.

A cease-fire deal came into force between Lebanon and Israel early Wednesday to end over 14 months of fighting between the Israeli army and Hezbollah group.

"We are committed to stopping the (Israeli) aggression against our people within the agreed national framework to halt the assault on Gaza, which includes a cease-fire, the withdrawal of the occupation forces, the return of displaced people, and the completion of a genuine and comprehensive hostage swap deal," Hamas said in a statement.

Hamas called Israel's acceptance of a cease-fire agreement with Lebanon without achieving its conditions "a significant milestone in shattering the illusions of (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu about redrawing the Middle East map by force, as well as his delusions of defeating resistance forces or disarming them."

Hamas praised Hezbollah's pivotal role "in supporting Gaza and the Palestinian resistance, as well as the great sacrifices made by Hezbollah and its leadership."

On Tuesday, Netanyahu, in a recorded address justifying the reasons for agreeing to a cease-fire with Lebanon, claimed that it aimed to achieve the goal of "separating fronts and isolating Hamas."

Hamas called on Arab and Islamic countries to "seriously and strongly pressure Washington and Israel to stop its brutal aggression against our Palestinian people and end the ongoing genocide in the Gaza Strip."

Mediation efforts led by the U.S., Egypt, and Qatar have so far failed to achieve a Gaza cease-fire and prisoner swap deal, but Washington maintains that Israel's killing of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar on Oct. 16 may lead to a breakthrough in the talks.

Hamas, however, says the conflict will only end when Israel stops its military campaign in the blockaded enclave, which has killed nearly 44,300 people since October 2023.

Last Thursday, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice over its brutal war on Gaza.