17 Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes on shelter for displaced, home in Gaza

At least 17 Palestinians early Wednesday were killed in Israeli airstrikes on a shelter in Gaza City and a home in the northern Gaza Strip, as the Israeli artillery continues to shell areas across the war-torn enclave.

A medical source said 10 Palestinians, including three children, were killed in an Israeli airstrike on the Al-Tabi'een school, which shelters displaced people in Gaza City.

Eyewitnesses told Anadolu that at dawn Israeli warplanes struck the school-turned-shelter, leaving fatalities among the displaced.

Search operations continue for missing people under the rubble, the witnesses added.

On Aug. 10 the same school was the scene of a bloody massacre when Israeli warplanes struck it while people were praying, killing over 100 Palestinians.

A medical source also told Anadolu that four Palestinians were killed and others injured in an Israeli airstrike on a home in the Shejaiya neighborhood of eastern Gaza City.

Three more people were killed by an Israeli airstrike on a group of people near the Kamal Adwan Hospital in Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip, according to medics.

The Israeli army also besieged a school in the Beit Lahia Project area, forcing the displaced people inside to leave.

Since Oct. 5, Israel has launched a large-scale ground operation in northern Gaza to allegedly prevent Palestinian resistance group Hamas from regrouping. Palestinians, however, accuse Israel of seeking to occupy the area and forcibly displace its residents.

Since then, no humanitarian aid, including food, medicine, and fuel, has been allowed into the area, leaving most of the population there-currently estimated at 80,000-on the verge of famine.

More than 2,300 people have since been killed, according to Palestinian health authorities.

The onslaught was the latest episode in a brutal Israeli war on the Gaza Strip that has killed over 44,250 people, mostly women and children, since Oct. 7, 2023.

Last week, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice over its brutal war on Gaza.



















