 Contact Us
News Middle East Türkiye condemns Israeli airstrike on Gaza hospital

Türkiye condemns Israeli airstrike on Gaza hospital

Türkiye condemned Israel's airstrike on Beit Lahia hospital in Gaza, killing 66 Palestinians. The Turkish Foreign Ministry called for sanctions, including an arms embargo on Israel, and criticized supporters of Israel's actions. Nearly 44,000 people have been killed in Gaza since October 7.

Anadolu Agency MIDDLE EAST
Published November 21,2024
Subscribe
TÜRKIYE CONDEMNS ISRAELI AIRSTRIKE ON GAZA HOSPITAL

Türkiye on Thursday "strongly" condemned an Israeli airstrike on hospital in Beit Lahia, northern Gaza that killed dozens of Palestinians, mostly women and children.

"These continued attacks demonstrate the need for sanctions against Israel, particularly an arms embargo," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry reiterated that "those who support genocidal Israel government are complicit in these crimes."

At least 66 Palestinians were killed in the airstrike on a residential square near the Kamal Adwan Hospital in Beit Lahia early Thursday, according to medical sources.

Overall, Israel has killed nearly 44,000 people in the Gaza Strip since the Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas attacks and is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice.