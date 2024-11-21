Israeli attacks kill 8 more Palestinians in northern Gaza amid deadly onslaught

A Palestinian inspects the rubble of a building in Beit Lahia, in the northern Gaza Strip, on November 21, 2024. (AFP Photo)

The Israeli army killed eight more Palestinians, including children, on Thursday amid its deadly onslaught in the northern Gaza Strip, medics said.

An Israeli drone shelled a group of civilians in the northern town of Beit Lahia, killing at least four people, a medical source said.

Another drone dropped several bombs in the courtyard of Al-Awda Hospital in the town, the hospital said, without providing details about any injuries.

Warplanes also carried out an airstrike in the Fadous neighborhood in northern Beit Lahia, but no information was yet available about casualties.

In Gaza City, one Palestinian was killed in Israeli shelling in the eastern part of the city, another medical source said.

Two brothers were killed in an airstrike in the Tuffah neighborhood of Gaza City and a third in another attack in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood, he added.

An airstrike was also reported in the Al Zaitoun neighborhood in Gaza City. No reports have yet emerged about casualties.

Since Oct. 5, Israel has launched a large-scale ground operation in northern Gaza to allegedly prevent Palestinian resistance group Hamas from regrouping.

Palestinians, however, accuse Israel of seeking to occupy the area and forcibly displace its residents.

Since then, no humanitarian aid, including food, medicine, and fuel, was allowed into the area, leaving most of the population there on the verge of imminent famine.

More than 2,000 people have since been killed, according to Palestinian health authorities.

The onslaught was the latest episode in a brutal Israeli war on the Gaza Strip that has killed more than 44,000 people, mostly women and children, since Oct. 7, 2023.

On Thursday, the International Court of Justice (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in the Gaza Strip.

International recognition of the genocide in Gaza has grown in the second year of the deadly Israeli war, as organizations and leaders have labeled the events as a deliberate attempt to destroy a population.

Israel faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its deadly war on Gaza.