Israeli army kills Palestinian, injures another in northern occupied West Bank

A Palestinian young man on Thursday was killed and another injured by the Israeli army which raided several areas in the northern occupied West Bank.

The official Palestinian news agency Wafa said Palestinian Jihad Qatouni was killed by Israeli bullets on Thursday morning during an Israeli army raid into the Al-Ain refugee camp, western Nablus city.

It noted that three Palestinians were arrested by the Israeli army from areas in Nablus.

Meanwhile, during an Israeli raid into Qalqilya city, the Israeli forces injured a young Palestinian, prevented an ambulance from reaching him, and later arrested him, according to Wafa.

The Palestinian news agency added that there was no information about the fate of the injured Palestinian who was identified as Mohammad Al-Fayyoumi.

Tension has been running high in the West Bank due to Israel's brutal war on the Gaza Strip, which has killed nearly 44,000 people, mostly women and children, following a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas in October last year.

Nearly 795 Palestinians have since been killed and over 6,450 others injured by the Israeli army in the occupied territory, according to the Health Ministry.

In July, the International Court of Justice issued a landmark advisory opinion that declared Israel's decades-long occupation of Palestinian land "illegal" and demanded the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.