Israeli airstrikes kill 3 people in Lebanon’s Nabatieh

At least three people were killed in Israeli airstrikes in Nabatieh in southern Lebanon, local media said on Thursday.

A Christian woman was killed and her husband seriously injured when warplanes bombed the town of Ebel El Saqi, the state news agency NNA reported.

Two other strikes targeted Roumine and Beit Lif towns, killing at least two people, the same source said.

Airstrikes and artillery shelling were also reported in the towns of Maifadoun, Khiam, Jibchit, Braikeh, Ansar, and Marjaayon, but no information was yet available about injuries.

The Israeli attacks came amid US-led efforts to reach a cease-fire deal between Hezbollah and Israel to end their conflict.

Israel has engaged in cross-border warfare with Lebanon, launching an air campaign in late September against what it claims are Hezbollah targets.

More than 3,500 people have been killed by Israeli attacks in Lebanon, with nearly 15,000 injured and more than 1 million displaced since last October, according to Lebanese health authorities.

Tel Aviv expanded the conflict by launching a ground assault into southern Lebanon on Oct. 1.









