US Embassy in Ukraine shuts amid warning of possible large-scale air raid

The US Embassy in Ukraine closed on Wednesday after issuing a warning about a potential large-scale air raid on Nov. 20.

"The U.S. Embassy in Kyiv has received specific information of a potential significant air attack on November 20. Out of an abundance of caution, the Embassy will be closed, and Embassy employees are being instructed to shelter in place," the statement read.

US citizens were urged to prepare for air alerts, monitor local updates, locate shelters, and follow instructions from Ukrainian authorities.

The warning came a day after Ukraine for the first time attacked the Russian territory with US-made ATACMS missiles.









