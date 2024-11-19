Lebanon death toll reaches 3,544 as Israeli attacks kill 28 more people

A man clears the debris of a damaged building in the aftermath of an Israeli strike, amid the ongoing hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, in Zuqaq al-Blat area in Beirut, Lebanon November 19, 2024. (REUTERS)

At least 28 more people were killed in Israeli attacks across Lebanon in the last day, bringing the overall death toll since last year to 3,544, the Lebanese Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

In a statement, the ministry added that 107 others were also wounded, bringing the total number of injuries to 15,036 since October 2023.

Israel has launched a massive air campaign in Lebanon since late September against what it claims are Hezbollah targets, an escalation in year-long cross-border warfare with the Lebanese group since the start of an offensive on the Gaza Strip. It launched a ground assault into southern Lebanon on Oct. 1.

The Israeli attacks in Lebanon have forced more than 1 million people to flee their homes.


























