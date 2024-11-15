Tensions flare at France-Israel UEFA match amid protests and clashes

Tensions escalated during a UEFA Nations League match between France and Israel in Paris, as Israeli fans clashed with French supporters following whistles during the Israeli national anthem. Far-left French MP Raphael Arnault shared on X that some extremist Israeli fans had announced they came to the match to fight.

Reports of multiple violent incidents in the stadium surfaced, and LFI Party coordinator Manuel Bompard shared images of French fans being attacked, calling it "shameful." During the match, student and journalist Emmanuel Hoarau posted a photo of a Palestinian flag being raised in the stands, stressing that "no freedom-restricting measures can erase the ongoing massacre in Gaza."

French President Emmanuel Macron condemned anti-Semitism before the match, stating that violence and intimidation would not prevail in France.

The match took place under heavy security measures, as Palestinian supporters had been protesting in the lead-up, calling for the match's cancellation and urging French fans to boycott it. In response, French authorities implemented extensive security following incidents at the Ajax-Maccabi Tel Aviv match in Amsterdam. Police created a security zone around the Stade de France, restricting access and banning bags and bottles.

Four thousand police officers and 1,400 stadium staff were deployed, with heightened security measures, surpassing the number used for previous high-profile PSG matches. Additionally, fans were prohibited from sitting in certain sections near the pitch or bringing Palestinian flags into the stadium.