Saudi, Syrian foreign ministers discuss regional, international developments

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan discussed on Sunday with his Syrian counterpart Bassam Sabbagh regional and international developments of mutual interest, the SPA news agency reported.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the preparatory ministerial meeting for the extraordinary Arab and Islamic Summit in Riyadh on Monday, and the two ministers also reviewed relations and discussed the topics on the summit's agenda.

Saudi Arabia has called the joint summit to address Israeli attacks in Palestinian territories and Lebanon, as well as current regional developments.