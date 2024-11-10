3 injured in Hezbollah rocket attack in northern Israel

Three people were injured when a rocket fired from Lebanon hit Nahariya in northern Israel on Sunday, according to Israeli media.

A military statement said that around 10 rockets were fired from Lebanon toward Nahariya and its surrounding areas on Sunday.

The army said some of the rockets were intercepted, while others landed in open areas.

Israel Hayom newspaper said three people sustained injuries when a rocket hit an open area in the city.

The daily also reported substantial damage to a building in the Tel Hai industrial area near Kiryat Shmona after the rocket fire from Lebanon.

According to the daily, the rocket hit a dining hall within the industrial area, sparking a fire.

The Lebanese group Hezbollah, for its part, claimed responsibility for the rocket attack on Kiryat Shmona, without providing further details.

A massive Israeli air campaign in Lebanon has been ongoing since late September against what it claims are Hezbollah targets, an escalation in year-long cross-border warfare since the start of the Gaza war.

More than 3,100 people have been killed and over 13,800 injured in Israeli attacks since October 2023, according to Lebanese health authorities.

Israel launched a ground assault into southern Lebanon on Oct. 1.