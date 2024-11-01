47 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes on central Gaza Strip

At least 47 Palestinians were killed and dozens others were injured on Friday in Israeli airstrikes on the central Gaza Strip areas of Deir al-Balah, Nuseirat, and Zawayda, according to the Palestinian official news agency.

The strikes targeted several neighborhoods overnight and into Friday morning, hitting residential areas and multiple family homes, the agency reported.

Medical officials at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah confirmed the arrival of 47 bodies and numerous injured, many critically.

Witnesses reported that several families from other parts of Gaza had gathered with relatives in Nuseirat, and the initial bombing was followed by a second strike, catching residents and bystanders who rushed to assist.

The search continues for people still missing under the debris, they added.

Israel has continued a devastating offensive on Gaza since an attack last year by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas, despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire.

More than 43,200 people have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 101,600 others injured, according to local health authorities.

Israel faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.