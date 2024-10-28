SPAINS FOREIGN MINISTER VOWS CONTINUED SUPPORT FOR LEBANESE ARMED FORCES

The Spanish foreign minister on Monday vowed continued support for the Lebanese Armed Forces.

Jose Manuel Albares announced on X that he met with his Lebanese counterpart Abdallah Bou Habib in Barcelona.

"I conveyed to him Spain's commitment to his country. We will remain in @UNIFIL_, we have contributed €5.5M ($5.9 million) in humanitarian aid and we will continue to support the Lebanese Armed Forces," Albares said.

Israel has mounted a huge air campaign in Lebanon since last month against what it says are Hezbollah targets in an escalation from a year of cross-border warfare between Israel and the Lebanese group since the start of Israel's brutal offensive on Gaza.

Over 2,670 people have been killed and nearly 12,500 injured in Israeli attacks since October last year, according to Lebanese health authorities.

Israel expanded the conflict on Oct. 1 this year by launching a ground assault into southern Lebanon.

Several European countries expressed support for Lebanon and denounced Israeli attacks on the UN peacekeeping mission (UNIFIL).