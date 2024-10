Palestinian death toll in Gaza Strip rises above 43,000 - ministry

The Health Ministry in Gaza announced over 43,000 Palestinian lives lost and 101,000 injured in the Israel-Hamas conflict, with most victims being civilians.

Agencies and A News MIDDLE EAST Published October 28,2024 Subscribe

The death toll in the war between Israel and the Hamas movement in the Gaza Strip has claimed more than 43,000 Palestinian lives, the Health Ministry in the region announced on Monday.



More than 101,000 others had been injured, the ministry said. Most of the victims are civilians.