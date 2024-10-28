5 more Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes across Gaza

At least five people on Monday morning were reported killed in a series of Israeli airstrikes across the war-torn Gaza Strip.

The official Palestinian news agency Wafa said an Israeli drone struck a group of people in the Beit Lahia area, northern Gaza, leaving one person killed and several others injured.

It also said another drone struck a group of people in the Shejaiya neighborhood, eastern Gaza City, resulting in the death of three people and the injury of three others.

Wafa added that the Israeli army's artillery struck the vicinity of a clinic in the Zeitoun neighborhood, also eastern Gaza City, but no casualties have been reported.

In the central Gaza Strip, at least one Palestinian was killed and others injured on Monday dawn as the Israeli army struck a home in the Nuseirat refugee camp.

A child was injured by bullets from an Israeli drone in the eastern Al-Maghazi refugee camp.

In the southernmost of the Gaza Strip, the Israeli army continued to strike and shell areas in Rafah, also blowing up more buildings in the northwestern areas of the city.

The Israeli army has continued a devastating offensive on the Gaza Strip since a cross-border incursion by the Palestinian group Hamas last October, despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire.

Nearly 43,000 people have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 100,800 others injured, according to local health authorities.

The Israeli onslaught has displaced almost the entire population of the territory amid an ongoing blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.