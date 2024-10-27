U.S. was ready to rescue Israeli pilots during attack on Iran: Media

The U.S. positioned a fleet of fighter jets on standby to rescue Israeli pilots if Tel Aviv's Saturday attack on Iran had gone badly, Israeli media reported.

"Israel and the U.S. coordinated a plan to ensure the safe extraction of pilots should the operation have not succeeded," said Israeli Army Radio on Sunday.

The report stressed that while the U.S. did not take part in the attack itself, a fleet from U.S. Central Command (AFCENT) was prepared to intervene if necessary.

"The Americans' advanced capabilities in the region would allow them to carry out a rescue operation," the report stated.

Despite this readiness for potential U.S. intervention, the Israeli Air Force had already devised an "independent plan for pilot rescue without relying on American support," it added.

Israeli on Saturday said it had carried out a four-hour assault on Iran, with Tehran stating that it had successfully repelled "attempts by the Zionist entity to attack some points in Tehran and across the country."

According to the Iranian military, the Israeli strikes killed four soldiers.

This attack followed Iran's launch of over 180 missiles at Israel on Oct. 1, which Tehran described as "retaliation" for the assassinations of top leaders of Palestinian group Hamas and Lebanese Hezbollah.

Iran had previously warned that any Israeli attack would be met with a "harsher response."



