Reports: Many injured after lorry drives into group north of Tel Aviv

Dozens were injured as a truck rammed into a bus station in central Israel on Sunday, according to local media.

Agencies and A News MIDDLE EAST Published October 27,2024

A lorry has driven into a group of people waiting at a bus stop north of Tel Aviv, media reports said on Sunday.



Some 40 people were injured, they said.



The news site ynet reported that there is an investigation under way into a suspected attack. Some of the people suffered severe injuries.