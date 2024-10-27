Lebanon says death toll from Israeli assault tops 2,650

A view shows a site damaged in an Israeli strike in Yohmor, in Lebanon's Bekaa Valley, October 27, 2024. (REUTERS Photo)

The death toll from Israel's ongoing airstrikes on Lebanon since last year has reached 2,653, the Health Ministry said on Sunday.

A ministry statement added that around 12,360 people have also been injured since hostilities began in October 23.

Israeli airstrikes on southern and eastern Lebanon on Saturday left 19 people dead and injured 108 others, the ministry said.

Israel has mounted a huge air campaign in Lebanon since last month against what it claims are Hezbollah targets in an escalation from year-long cross-border warfare between Israel and Hezbollah since the start of Israel's brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip.

Israel expanded the conflict this year by launching an incursion into southern Lebanon on Oct. 1.





















