Drone fired from Lebanon hit Israeli aircraft component factory in Western Galilee, 2 injured

A drone fired from Lebanon on Sunday struck an Israeli aircraft component factory near Acre in the Western Galilee, injuring two people.

The Israeli ambulance service, Magen David Adom, reported that one person sustained moderate injuries while the other suffered minor injuries in the drone explosion.

The Israeli army issued a brief statement, noting, "Following alerts activated in the Western Galilee, a drone was detected coming from Lebanon that fell in the Bar-Lev industrial area. An investigation into the incident is underway."

The Bar-Lev industrial area is located in Western Galilee, near Acre and Karmiel.

According to Israel's Channel 12, the drone detonated above the BAZ factory, which manufactures components for both the defense and civil aviation industries.

The Israeli Army Radio added that the targeted factory manufactures critical components for various aircraft applications.

There was no immediate comment from Hezbollah on the attack.

Israel has mounted a huge air campaign in Lebanon since last month against what it claims are Hezbollah targets in an escalation from year-long cross-border warfare between Israel and Hezbollah since the start of Israel's brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip.

Israel expanded the conflict this year by launching an incursion into southern Lebanon on Oct. 1.





















