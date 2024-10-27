3 Israelis injured in Hezbollah rocket attack from Lebanon

At least three Israelis were injured in a Hezbollah rocket attack from Lebanon into northern Israel on Sunday, according to Israeli media.

Israeli public broadcaster KAN said a barrage of rockets struck the northern city of Tamra in Western Galilee from Lebanese territory.

Israel's ambulance service Magen David Adom said three people were injured, including one in serious condition.

Israel's Army Radio said rockets made a direct hit on a residential home in Tamra.

The attack came as Israel escalated its air campaign in Lebanon since last month against what it claims are Hezbollah targets in an escalation from year-long cross-border warfare between Israel and Hezbollah since the start of Israel's brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip.

More than 2,650 people have been killed and over 12,300 others injured in Israeli attacks since last year, according to Lebanese health authorities.

Israel expanded the conflict this year by launching a ground assault into southern Lebanon on Oct. 1.



















