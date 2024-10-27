1 Israeli killed, 35 others injured in truck ramming outside military base in central Israel

An Israeli was killed and at least 35 others were injured outside a military base in central Israel on Sunday by a ramming truck, according to local media.

Israeli public broadcaster KAN said a truck rammed into the Ramat Hasharon bus stop at Glilot, north of Tel Aviv.

Israel's ambulance service Magen David Adom said a man died of his critical injuries, while at least 35 people were injured in the attack.

Yedioth Ahronoth daily said at least 10 people were in serious condition after the incident.

Glilot military base is a key intelligence facility and home to the army's Unit 8200, responsible for intelligence gathering.

The base also hosts a military intelligence school and the headquarters of Israel's Mossad spy agency.

Police said the truck driver was shot dead by people at the scene.

Israeli daily Maariv identified the driver as Rami Nator, a resident of Qalansawe, an Arab town in central Israel.





















