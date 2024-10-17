U.S., Israeli defense chiefs discuss killing of Hamas leader

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and his Israeli counterpart Yoav Gallant on Thursday discussed reports on the killing of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, the Pentagon said.

Austin "reaffirmed U.S. support for Israel's right to defend itself and reiterated that the deployment of a Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) represents the United States' unwavering, enduring, and ironclad commitment to Israel's security," Press Secretary Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder said in a statement.

The statement came after the Israeli army announced Thursday that it had killed Sinwar in a military operation in the Gaza Strip. Israeli army spokesperson Avichae Adree confirmed "the elimination" of Sinwar in Gaza.

Austin also expressed "strong support" for the immediate release of all remaining hostages and a cease-fire in Gaza, Ryder added.

This July, Israel was also blamed for the killing of Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh.