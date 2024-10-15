1 Israeli killed, 4 injured in shooting attack in southern Israel

An Israeli police officer was killed and four people were injured in a shooting attack near Ashdod in southern Israel on Tuesday, according to local media.

The Israeli public broadcaster KAN said a gunman opened fire in two separate locations along Route 4 near Ashdod.

The gunman was shot dead by an armed Israeli

Israeli police cordoned off the site of the attack and opened an investigation.

No information was provided about the identity of the attacker.

The attack came amid regional tensions due to Israel's brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip, which has killed nearly 42,300 people, mostly women and children, following a Hamas attack last year.

The conflict has spread to Lebanon with Israel launching deadly strikes across the country, which have killed more than 1,542 people and injured over 4,555 others since Sept. 23.









