Footage once again proves Israel committed war crimes in Gaza

Airwars, a London-based organization that monitors and archives air strikes, air wars, and air operations globally, partnered with Sky News to analyze footage shared by the Israeli army on X (formerly Twitter) of airstrikes in Gaza. Their investigation found that, contrary to Israel's claims of precision strikes, the footage actually shows attacks that killed hundreds of civilians.

By comparing the shared footage with the locations of civilian casualties, Airwars discovered that 17 airstrikes, which were claimed to have targeted Hamas, resulted in the deaths of over 400 civilians.

In a statement about their research, Airwars noted that most of the footage shared by Israel, allegedly showing strikes on Hamas tunnels, headquarters, or members, was low-quality, short, and lacked detailed information about the targets. The statement added: "There are no references to civilian casualties. It's essentially a 'Trust us' message."

They also explained that 600 videos of Israeli airstrikes shared publicly during the first month of Israel's assault on Gaza were analyzed.

"We Found Evidence of Civilian Harm"

The effort to geolocate the sites hit in the footage took nine months. Airwars identified the locations in 72 videos. In their archive of civilian casualty incidents, they found disturbing evidence: "By cross-referencing the coordinates of the strikes with the locations of allegations in our archive, we identified civilian harm in 17 separate attacks based on the footage released by the Israeli military."

Among the 17 strikes, which killed over 400 civilians, was the attack on the Jabalia refugee camp on October 31, in which Israel claimed to target a Hamas leader, but at least 126 civilians were killed. Of those, at least 69 were children. In another strike on a refugee camp, where Israel said it was targeting two Hamas fighters, 92 civilians were killed, including 40 children.

In an attack on the Al-Taj apartment complex, where Israel claimed to have targeted Hamas tunnels, no proof was presented, and 101 civilians lost their lives. It was also reported that Israel did not issue a warning to civilians in the area before the attack.