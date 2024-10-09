‘Israel trying to destroy 2-state solution’: Palestinian envoy to Ankara

The Palestinian ambassador to Ankara urged urgent action Wednesday as he accused Israel of attempting to dismantle the two-state solution.

"While the whole world talks about the two-state solution, Israel alone is trying to destroy, kill, and eradicate it," Faed Mustafa said at the opening of the "One Year After Israel's Gaza Genocide and Its Regional Effects," conference that was organized by the Foundation for Political, Economic and Social Research (SETA).

Mustafa stressed that massacres and crimes initiated by Israel's attacks have not stopped and continue to spread throughout the Middle East.

Despite obstacles, Mustafa affirmed that Palestine will not abandon the goal of establishing a free and independent state, noting that many countries and their people support Palestine and perceptions have been changing.

He also highlighted Israel's attacks on Lebanon and increasing tensions between Tel Aviv and Iran. He warned that if Israel is not stopped, the repercussions will be even greater and that Israel is the main source of tension in the region.

Mustafa pointed out that the significant and ongoing logistical, political and military support the US provides to Israel strengthens the administration in Tel Aviv.

"Humanity is facing a new test. Stability and security can only be achieved once the rights of the Palestinian people are granted and a free and independent Palestinian state is established," noted Mustafa.

He expressed appreciation for the support of the Turkish people and institutions that bring honor to Palestinians.

Israel has continued its brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip since an attack by the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas, last year, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.

More than 42,000 victims have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 97,300 injured in the onslaught, according to health authorities.













