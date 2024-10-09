Iran’s foreign minister set to visit Saudi Arabia to discuss Israeli attacks on Gaza, Lebanon

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is set to visit Saudi Arabia on Wednesday for talks on Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon.

The Iranian Embassy in Riyadh said Araghchi will meet with his Saudi counterpart, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, to discuss bilateral relations and regional issues, including the situation in Gaza and Lebanon.

There was no confirmation of the visit by the Saudi authorities.

In September 2023, diplomatic representation between Saudi Arabia and Iran was restored after an eight-year hiatus. It followed a mutual agreement in March 2023, facilitated by China, to resume diplomatic relations.

Iran remains on high alert, bracing for a possible Israeli retaliation in response to an Oct. 1 missile strike from Tehran. The attack has heightened regional tensions amid Israel's brutal offensive in the Gaza Strip, now in its second year.

Despite international warnings that the Middle East region was on the brink of a regional war amid Israel's relentless attacks on Gaza and Lebanon, Tel Aviv expanded the conflict by launching a ground invasion into southern Lebanon on Oct. 1.