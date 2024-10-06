Lebanese army warns about Israeli attempts to lure Lebanese into espionage sites

The Lebanese army warned Saturday about Israeli attempts to lure citizens to sites designated for espionage and information gathering.

"Amid the ongoing barbaric assaults by the Israeli enemy on various Lebanese regions, this enemy is resorting to disseminating media content on some social media platforms, including videos, links, and applications," it wrote on X.

It said the move wants to "draw citizens into locations designed for espionage and intelligence collection."

The army cautioned the Lebanese people about "the dangers of engaging with this content, emphasizing the potential legal ramifications and security risks it poses to the nation and society.

The warning comes as concerns grow in Lebanon about suspected security breaches allegedly carried out by Israel through local espionage networks.

Hezbollah and Israel have been engaged in cross-border warfare since the start of Israel's war on the Gaza Strip, which has killed more than 41,800 victims, most of them women and children, following an attack by the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas, last October.

At least 2,036 people have since been killed in Israeli attacks, over 9,500 injured and 1.2 million others displaced, according to Lebanese authorities

The international community has warned that Israeli attacks in Lebanon could escalate the Gaza conflict into a wider regional war.