US, Israel agree on 'necessity of dismantling attack infrastructure' along Lebanese border

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Monday that he spoke with his Israeli counterpart Yoav Gallant on security developments and Israeli operations.

"I made it clear that the United States supports Israel's right to defend itself. We agreed on the necessity of dismantling attack infrastructure along the border to ensure that Lebanese Hizballah cannot conduct October 7-style attacks on Israel's northern communities," Austin said on X.

The phone call came after the Israeli military said in a statement that it had begun "limited, localized and targeted ground raids based on precise intelligence" against Hezbollah in villages in southern Lebanon close to the border that posed "an immediate threat to Israeli communities in northern Israel."

Austin reaffirmed that a diplomatic resolution is required to ensure that civilians can return safely to their homes on both sides of the border.

He also made clear that the US is "well-postured to defend US personnel, partners and allies in the face of threats from Iran and Iran-backed terrorist organizations and determined to prevent any actor from exploiting tensions or expanding the conflict."

"I reiterated the serious consequences for Iran in the event Iran chooses to launch a direct military attack against Israel," he added.









