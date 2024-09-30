Masoud Pezeshkian: Promise of Gaza ceasefire if no retaliation for Haniyeh assassination was not kept

According to Iranian state television, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian made these remarks during a cabinet meeting held on Sunday evening. Addressing Israel's aggression in the region and the support it receives from Western nations, Pezeshkian said, "The crimes of the Zionist regime are unacceptable and will not go unanswered."

He further elaborated, "The claims by U.S. and European leaders, who promised a ceasefire in exchange for Iran not responding to the martyr Haniyeh assassination, were completely false. Giving such criminals a chance only emboldens them to commit more crimes."

Pezeshkian's remarks sparked debates within the country, with a group gathering in front of the Iranian Supreme National Security Council building late at night, demanding responses from officials regarding these claims.

Iran had vowed retaliation against Israel following the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran on July 31. At that time, there were speculations that Tehran might refrain from attacking in exchange for a permanent halt to Israeli assaults on Gaza. However, Iranian officials later clarified that the decision to punish Israel for threatening its national sovereignty was separate from ceasefire efforts in Gaza, though they expressed hopes that these actions would not disrupt the ceasefire process.















