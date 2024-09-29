Iran: Response to Israeli ‘crimes’ will come ‘at right time’

Iran's response to Israeli "crimes" will come "at the right time," the deputy president for strategic affairs said on Sunday.

"The Iranian response to the crimes of the Israeli regime will come at the right time and according to Iran's choice and will be determined at the highest levels," Mohammad Javad Zarif said in statements during a memorial held for Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah, who was killed in an Israeli airstrike in the Lebanese capital on Friday.

Separately, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf conveyed a message of support for Lebanon during a phone call with his Lebanese counterpart, Nabih Berri.

According to the Tasnim News Agency, Ghalibaf offered his condolences to Berri regarding Nasrallah's death.

"We are witnessing an increase in the problems faced by the Lebanese people and war refugees these days. As always, we stand by Lebanon," Ghalibaf emphasized.

Berri, for his part, reiterated that the fight against Israel would continue.

He asserted that Israel was seeking to displace the population of southern Lebanon.

The Israeli army has pounded Lebanon against what it called Hezbollah targets since Sept. 23, killing at least 816 people and injuring over 2,500, the Lebanese Health Ministry said.

Hezbollah and Israel have been engaged in cross-border warfare since the start of Israel's war on Gaza, which has killed nearly 41,600 people, mostly women and children, following a cross-border attack by Hamas last Oct. 7.

The international community has warned that Israeli attacks in Lebanon could escalate the ongoing Gaza conflict into a wider regional war.









