Israeli army claims airstrike killed Hamas infrastructure chief in southern Syria

The Israeli army announced on Saturday that it conducted an airstrike targeting Ahmed Muhammad Fahd, claimed to be the Hamas infrastructure chief, in southern Syria.

In a statement on X, the Israeli army claimed that Fahd was responsible for launching rocket attacks against Israeli positions in the Golan Heights.

There was no immediate comment from Hamas on the Israeli claims.

Earlier in a statement on Saturday, the Israeli army claimed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah was "liquidated" during an operation targeting the central command of Hezbollah located beneath a residential building in the southern suburbs of Beirut.

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire, Israel has continued a brutal offensive on Gaza following a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas last Oct. 7.

Nearly 41,600 people, mostly women and children, have since been killed and more than 96,200 injured, according to local health authorities.

The Israeli onslaught has displaced almost the entire population of the territory amid an ongoing blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel also faces accusations of genocide at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.









