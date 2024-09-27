Israeli army says it targeted Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon

Smoke rises over the site of an Israeli airstrike that targeted the southern Lebanese village of Siddiqin on September 26, 2024. (AFP Photo)

The Israeli army announced Thursday another airstrike on "Hezbollah terrorist targets in southern Lebanon."

Israel's Channel 12 released footage of the attacks, and claimed that the strikes disabled hundreds of Hezbollah missiles.

In a related development, Israeli Air Force Commander Tomer Bar said Israeli forces are preparing for potential ground maneuvers against the Lebanese resistance group.

"We are preparing, shoulder to shoulder, with the Northern Command for the entry of a ground maneuver," Bar said, according to an army statement.

He added that while preparations are underway, the decision to launch the maneuver would come from higher authorities.

Bar emphasized that the threat from Hezbollah is significant and underscored the importance of coordination between ground and air forces in joint operations.

Israel has pounded Lebanon since early Monday with attacks that have killed at least 677 victims and injured more than 2,500, according to figures released by the Health Ministry.

Hezbollah and Israel have been engaged in cross-border warfare since the start of Israel's onslaught against Gaza, which has killed more than 41,500 victims, mostly women and children, following a cross-border attack by the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas, last Oct. 7.

