Israeli airstrike in northern Gaza kills couple, their 2 disabled children

An Israeli airstrike struck a home in Jabalia town of northern Gaza, killing four members of a Palestinian family, including a couple and their two disabled children.

The Palestinian Civil Defense confirmed the deaths in a statement, saying, "An Israeli airstrike on the Batsh family home in Jabalia resulted in the deaths of four Palestinians."

Eyewitnesses told Anadolu that the airstrike destroyed the house, caused extensive damage to neighboring homes and properties, and injured several other people.

Israel has continued a brutal offensive on Gaza following a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7 last year, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.

More than 41,500 people, mostly women and children, have since been killed and more than 96,000 injured, according to local health authorities.

The Israeli onslaught has displaced almost the entire population of the territory amid an ongoing blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel faces accusations of genocide at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.















