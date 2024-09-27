2 Palestinians injured by Israeli army in occupied West Bank town of Beit Ummar

The Israeli army injured on Friday two Palestinians during clashes in the occupied West Bank town of Beit Ummar.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society reported that their crews in Hebron treated two cases of live fire injuries—one to the chest and the other to the hand—and transported the injured individuals to the hospital.

Witnesses told Anadolu that confrontations erupted between Palestinian youth and Israeli forces near a military watchtower situated in the center of Beit Ummar, where the soldiers stationed at the tower opened fire, resulting in the injuries.

Over the past few years, the Israeli military has conducted regular raids in the West Bank, which escalated with the beginning of the war on Gaza on Oct. 7, 2023. Palestinians have also been violently attacked by illegal Israeli settlers.

At least 718 Palestinians have since been killed and over 5,750 others injured by Israeli army fire in the occupied territory, according to the ministry.

In a landmark opinion on July 19, the International Court of Justice declared Israel's decades-long occupation of Palestinian land "illegal" and demanded the evacuation of all existing settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.





















